Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Round Rock renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Bryan - Sloan
9 Units Available
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
905 sqft
Recently upgraded homes with faux wooden flooring, fireplaces, two-tone paint and designer lighting fixtures. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, jacuzzi and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Teravista
21 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Cat Hollow
46 Units Available
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1529 sqft
The Landing at Round Rock Apartments feature a number of floor plans to suit your needs, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Luxury trimmings and elegant exteriors. Resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1441 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 45, I-35 and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors, bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell at Teravista, Round Rock, TX is close to the region's best schools and near the Texas State University School of Nursing. The gated apartments come with in-unit laundry, ceiling fan and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
850 sqft
Come and enjoy the quiet and relaxed living of The Creek nestled in Round Rock, Texas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
924 sqft
Located in the heart of Round Rock, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are close to shopping, dining and I-35. Community has a fitness center, resort-style pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Warner Ranch
26 Units Available
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1485 sqft
Just minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall, this little piece of heaven has homes featuring in-unit laundry, dishwashers and other modern conveniences. Extra perks include guest parking and amenities for dogs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
La Frontera Village
22 Units Available
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1189 sqft
Stunning community right near the lake and minutes from everything. Luxury amenities and furnishings throughout, including granite countertops and hardwood floors. Suites include laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly property. New construction.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
$
Crystal Park
9 Units Available
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1237 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Round Rock just got better! Topping off one of America’s best places to live-- Bexley Round Rock Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,085
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
17 Units Available
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1454 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1152 sqft
If you're in search of a peaceful residence near Austin's lively music and entertainment scene, look no further than The Falls Round Rock. Conveniently located off Highway 79 in Round Rock, Texas close to major thoroughfares such as I-35 and TX-130.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
23 Units Available
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with granite counters and a fireplace. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the business center and gym as you need. Spend your free time at nearby Round Rock Premium Outlets. Easy access to I-35.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1336 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated units located near the Palm Valley Blvd. Features include all appliances, hardwood floors, large closets and extra storage space. Clubhouse, coffee bar and fire pit. Access to the game room and volleyball court.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
La Frontera Village
1 Unit Available
2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD
2601 La Frontera Boulevard, Round Rock, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,049
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Step into modern luxury wrapped in natural surroundings. This hip, urban, loft-style community is located near prime shopping and dining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Stonehaven
1 Unit Available
670 LOUIS HENNA BLVD
670 Louis Henna Boulevard, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
733 sqft
Live in booming Round Rock where you?ll have the perfect blend of city convenience in a relaxing suburban atmosphere. Live near Dell, upscale shopping, great dining, IH-35 and Toll 45.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Hunters Ridge
1 Unit Available
1500 S. IH35
1500 S Interstate 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
Come home to one of the best and most popular communities in Round Rock! Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to IH-35 and I-45. The clean, comfortable atmosphere here will welcome you right home.
City Guide for Round Rock, TX

In 1854, Thomas C. Oatts named the city after a round rock located in the middle of a creek. Apparently Mr. Oatts didn't have many sources of inspiration.

Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.

Having trouble with Craigslist Round Rock? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Round Rock, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Round Rock renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

