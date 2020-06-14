164 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX with gym
1 of 15
1 of 35
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 3
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 39
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 4
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 20
In 1854, Thomas C. Oatts named the city after a round rock located in the middle of a creek. Apparently Mr. Oatts didn't have many sources of inspiration.
Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.
Having trouble with Craigslist Round Rock? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Round Rock renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.