34 Studio Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX

Chandlere Crossing
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,089
558 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Results within 1 mile of Round Rock
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,539
1346 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Results within 5 miles of Round Rock
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,170
574 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$899
690 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,101
546 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St, Austin, TX
Studio
$990
599 sqft
This is where luxury meets style. Design finishes, elegant interior features and world-class amenities situated on 14 acres with impressive canal. Water features, pool, car charging and more at this pet-friendly community.
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
506 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$860
375 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.
Milwood
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$870
432 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
Results within 10 miles of Round Rock
North Burnet
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,146
417 sqft
Minutes from downtown Austin in chic Domain neighborhood filled with shops and dining. Granite and stainless steel kitchen design. Community features bike storage, BBQs, gym and pool. Pet friendly.
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$1,050
578 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Crestview
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,288
534 sqft
The Magnolia at Crestview unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our brand new luxury apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair.
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$774
441 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
North Burnet
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,151
531 sqft
Luxury units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to gym, pool and dog-grooming area. Fantastic location in the heart of Austin, close to the Mopac Expressway.
North Burnet
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
546 sqft
Recently renovated homes with modern amenities like stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. The community has a lap pool, jogging trail and fitness center. Food and recreation hub close by.
North Burnet
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,495
468 sqft
Come home to The Copeland and experience an energized lifestyle in the heart of North Austin's most popular shopping and entertainment district. The Copeland's modern and distinctive floor plans are reinventing urban apartment living.
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,115
621 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$949
590 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
North Shoal Creek
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$906
400 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.
North Burnet
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,122
583 sqft
Luxury community with pool, yoga, trash valet, and elevator. Great location in Austin, close to Domain Central Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, granite counters, and dishwasher.
North Burnet
Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,268
581 sqft
With design-forward interiors and amenity spaces reminiscent of boutique-style hotels, Flatiron Domain serves as a haven for foodies, the fashion-literate, socialites, and connoisseurs of fine living.
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$990
395 sqft
Pet-friendly community located convenient to the MoPac Expressway and abundant dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Faux wood blinds and flooring, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinets.
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
581 sqft
Slide into a sophisticated lifestyle in North Austin. Community has a yoga studio and gym. Relax in the hammock garden or take a dip in the resort-style pool. Units feature quartz counters and 11-foot ceilings.

July 2020 Round Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Round Rock rents declined significantly over the past month

Round Rock rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Round Rock stand at $1,294 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Round Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Round Rock, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Round Rock

    As rents have increased moderately in Round Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Round Rock is less affordable for renters.

    • Round Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Round Rock's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Round Rock than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Round Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

