Apartment List
/
TX
/
round rock
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

102 Accessible Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,085
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated units located near the Palm Valley Blvd. Features include all appliances, hardwood floors, large closets and extra storage space. Clubhouse, coffee bar and fire pit. Access to the game room and volleyball court.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Forest Creek
1 Unit Available
2221 SHARK LOOP
2221 Shark Loop, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2761 sqft
OWNER/AGENT. NEW LAMINATE FLOORING WILL INSTALL MAY 30TH, 2ND STORY AND STAIRS. LAMINATE SAMPLE IN PICS. NO CARPET. HARD TITLE GROUND LEVEL. Clean home in Forest Creek subdivision a Golf course community, Tennis & pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
3723 Birdhouse DR
3723 Birdhouse Dr, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1572 sqft
ONE STORY HOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE*REF/WASHER/DRYER STAY & YARD MAINTAINED AND PAID BY OWNER*OPEN KITCHEN/FAMILY/LIVING-PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING*FIREPLACE*NEW DISHWASHER*INDOOR UTILITY ROOM*GARAGE DOOR OPENER*NICE WOOD

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Round Rock West
1 Unit Available
1102 Deep Wood DR
1102 Deep Wood Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2057 sqft
Gorgeous Round Rock West home with easy access to I35, 45 Toll, Mopac, downtown Round Rock and only 10 minutes away from the future Apple campus and Dell.
Results within 1 mile of Round Rock
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
$
46 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,182
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
40 Units Available
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,133
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1394 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Recently renovated with updated appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fireplaces available. Furnished. On-site pool, gym, carport and dog park. Courtyard and clubhouse provided.
Results within 5 miles of Round Rock
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
54 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
64 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden at Cedar Park is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing an opulent living experience for its community members.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary living close to public transport, with easy access to Hwys 45 and 183 and Downtown Austin. Units with upgraded features, including double vanity sinks, huge walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1218 sqft
Welcome home to Water's Edge Luxury Apartment Homes where you can relax and enjoy a carefree lifestyle in a park-like setting surrounded by beautiful river and canyon views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
29 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
6 Units Available
Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Austin just got better! Topping off one of America's best places to live - Wells Junction Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
42 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1402 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
61 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.

June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Round Rock rents declined slightly over the past month

Round Rock rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Round Rock stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,603 for a two-bedroom. Round Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Round Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Round Rock

    As rents have increased moderately in Round Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Round Rock is less affordable for renters.

    • Round Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,603 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Round Rock.
    • While Round Rock's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Round Rock than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Round Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRound Rock 3 BedroomsRound Rock Accessible ApartmentsRound Rock Apartments under $1,000Round Rock Apartments under $1,100Round Rock Apartments under $1,200
    Round Rock Apartments with BalconyRound Rock Apartments with GarageRound Rock Apartments with GymRound Rock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRound Rock Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRound Rock Apartments with ParkingRound Rock Apartments with Pool
    Round Rock Apartments with Washer-DryerRound Rock Cheap PlacesRound Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Furnished ApartmentsRound Rock Luxury PlacesRound Rock Pet Friendly PlacesRound Rock Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
    Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
    Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Forest Creek
    La Frontera Village

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
    Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
    Austin Community College District