Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Round Rock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1441 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 45, I-35 and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors, bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community is pet friendly.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
867 sqft
Recently renovated interiors with brushed nickel cabinet pulls, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Pet-friendly community sports courts, coffee cafe, and picnic areas. Moments from I-35 north of Highway 45.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Teravista
21 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cat Hollow
46 Units Available
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1529 sqft
The Landing at Round Rock Apartments feature a number of floor plans to suit your needs, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Luxury trimmings and elegant exteriors. Resort-style pool.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
850 sqft
Come and enjoy the quiet and relaxed living of The Creek nestled in Round Rock, Texas.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
924 sqft
Located in the heart of Round Rock, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are close to shopping, dining and I-35. Community has a fitness center, resort-style pool and sport court.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Warner Ranch
26 Units Available
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1485 sqft
Just minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall, this little piece of heaven has homes featuring in-unit laundry, dishwashers and other modern conveniences. Extra perks include guest parking and amenities for dogs.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
La Frontera Village
22 Units Available
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1189 sqft
Stunning community right near the lake and minutes from everything. Luxury amenities and furnishings throughout, including granite countertops and hardwood floors. Suites include laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly property. New construction.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Round Rock just got better! Topping off one of America’s best places to live-- Bexley Round Rock Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,085
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westwind
12 Units Available
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1109 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and all appliances, including a dishwasher. Units are air conditioned and pet friendly. Garage and parking available.
1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
One Sam Bass
5 Units Available
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1336 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.
1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated units located near the Palm Valley Blvd. Features include all appliances, hardwood floors, large closets and extra storage space. Clubhouse, coffee bar and fire pit. Access to the game room and volleyball court.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chisholm Valley South
1 Unit Available
1908 Dry Creek Drive
1908 Dry Creek Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1210 sqft
Great Round Rock Home - Available NOW! - Lovely home located in Round Rock - close proximity to toll road/IH35 and other great shopping/restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eagle Ridge
1 Unit Available
1019 TERRA STREET
1019 Terra Street, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1501 sqft
1019 Terra St 78665 - 4bed 2bath $1525.00 - Vinyl wood floors throughout, Complete paint inside and out 2019, roof recently replaced, large master walk in closet and garden tub. Fireplace in living room open to kitchen and dining. Covered back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chisholm Valley
1 Unit Available
623 Wagon Wheel Drive
623 Wagon Wheel Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1306 sqft
623 Wagon Wheel Drive Available 07/10/20 Lovely Home in Round Rock - Available NOW! - This lovely 3/2 has been recently updated with wood laminate flooring through out and full interior paint! Open kitchen into dining space that has all NEW

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Oaklands
1 Unit Available
903 Oaklands Drive
903 Oaklands Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2119 sqft
Huge Updated home with great new look. - Great updated home located in North Round Rock that is close to shopping and other great restaurants. Home also has new garage door, refrigerator and A/C System.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Turtle Creek Village
1 Unit Available
1708 Willow Vista
1708 Willow Vis, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-35,79, and 45 highways. Home is located in Turtle Creek Village. Features spacious living room area that opens up to kitchen/dining combo with granite counter tops and up to date appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE
1200 Hidden Valley Drive, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community has beautiful apartments for rent full of luxurious features and elegant interior finishes.
City Guide for Round Rock, TX

In 1854, Thomas C. Oatts named the city after a round rock located in the middle of a creek. Apparently Mr. Oatts didn't have many sources of inspiration.

Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.

Having trouble with Craigslist Round Rock? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Round Rock, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Round Rock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

