Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport dog park internet cafe trash valet

In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.



Our apartments in Round Rock, TX feature incredible community amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, a vinyl record library and a music recording studio. Inside your apartment, you will enjoy the elegance of granite countertops and garden tubs, with storage rooms and private yards in select homes. Our Round Rock apartments provide a perfect location that allows you to get away from the hustle and bustle at the end of the day without being far from great shopping and dining. Additionally, when you live at Bartz Ranch, you have super convenient access to I-35 and Texas State Highway 130, making your commute easier than ever. If you are looking for the best apartments in Round Rock or apartments in North Austin, contact Bartz Ranch today. We are eager to hear from you and look forward to welcoming you home!