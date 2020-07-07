All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Bartz Ranch

1100 Hidden Valley Dr · (512) 387-3972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Hidden Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2204 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 6305 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 3305 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11201 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 1301 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 5301 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bartz Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
dog park
internet cafe
trash valet
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.

Our apartments in Round Rock, TX feature incredible community amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, a vinyl record library and a music recording studio. Inside your apartment, you will enjoy the elegance of granite countertops and garden tubs, with storage rooms and private yards in select homes. Our Round Rock apartments provide a perfect location that allows you to get away from the hustle and bustle at the end of the day without being far from great shopping and dining. Additionally, when you live at Bartz Ranch, you have super convenient access to I-35 and Texas State Highway 130, making your commute easier than ever. If you are looking for the best apartments in Round Rock or apartments in North Austin, contact Bartz Ranch today. We are eager to hear from you and look forward to welcoming you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $25 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash & pest control $33/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned: paid. Parking is first come, first serve but we do offer reserved parking options including carports for $35 and garages for $125. We also have surface parking. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. Carports $35/month, detached garage $75/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bartz Ranch have any available units?
Bartz Ranch has 13 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Bartz Ranch have?
Some of Bartz Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bartz Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Bartz Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bartz Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Bartz Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Bartz Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Bartz Ranch offers parking.
Does Bartz Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bartz Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bartz Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Bartz Ranch has a pool.
Does Bartz Ranch have accessible units?
No, Bartz Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Bartz Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, Bartz Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
