la frontera village
251 Apartments for rent in La Frontera Village, Round Rock, TX
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1189 sqft
Stunning community right near the lake and minutes from everything. Luxury amenities and furnishings throughout, including granite countertops and hardwood floors. Suites include laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly property. New construction.
2601 LA FRONTERA BLVD
2601 La Frontera Boulevard, Round Rock, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Step into modern luxury wrapped in natural surroundings. This hip, urban, loft-style community is located near prime shopping and dining.
2800 La Frontera Boulevard
2800 La Frontera Boulevard, Round Rock, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,039
971 sqft
The apartment homes at enclave at la frontera feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Inside each of the enclave's apartment homes the artistry of special features comes through.
Results within 1 mile of La Frontera Village
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1394 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Recently renovated with updated appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fireplaces available. Furnished. On-site pool, gym, carport and dog park. Courtyard and clubhouse provided.
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1106 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and all appliances, including a dishwasher. Units are air conditioned and pet friendly. Garage and parking available.
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
905 sqft
Recently upgraded homes with faux wooden flooring, fireplaces, two-tone paint and designer lighting fixtures. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, jacuzzi and a dog park.
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
867 sqft
Recently renovated interiors with brushed nickel cabinet pulls, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Pet-friendly community sports courts, coffee cafe, and picnic areas. Moments from I-35 north of Highway 45.
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1365 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-35, I-45, and Mopac. Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community offers 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage, and pool.
505 Peterson Street
505 Peterson Street, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2872 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5/2 home in Twin Ridge! - Spacious 4/2.
1704 Southwestern Trl
1704 Southwestern Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1572 sqft
1704 Southwestern Trl Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.
16304 Mcaloon Way
16304 Mcaloon Way, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1485 sqft
Beautiful home in Preston Village. Convenient location with easy access to MOPAC, 45 Toll, and I-35. Charming 3 bed 2 bath with wood color floors. Granite counters in kitchen. Stone fire pit in backyard.
15800 Cadoz Dr
15800 Cadoz Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2503 sqft
Beautiful home w/ polished hardwood floors throughout the main floor, high ceilings, upgraded kitchen & bathrooms. Wonderful neighborhood in the heart of North Austin conveniently located near shopping, dining, and recreation.
3708 Bratton Heights Drive
3708 Bratton Heights Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2114 sqft
3708 Bratton Heights Drive Available 07/24/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Bratton Hill Subdivision - Austin - Nice house in established neighborhood. Large, open formal Living/Dining area with high vaulted ceiling. Cozy family room with fireplace.
2302 Stirrup Drive
2302 Stirrup Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Cute house in great location has wonderful updates! Kitchen has granite countertops and brushed stainless steel accents. Bathroom has a beautiful double vanity with sitting area.
2201 Silver Spur Drive
2201 Silver Spur Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1409 sqft
2201 Silver Spur Drive Available 07/15/20 Great Round Rock Home! - ovely three bedroom house with open floor plan and great natural lighting. Vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace in living.
1500 S. IH35
1500 S Interstate 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
583 sqft
Come home to one of the best and most popular communities in Round Rock! Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to IH-35 and I-45. The clean, comfortable atmosphere here will welcome you right home.
16304 Hillside DR
16304 Hillside Drive, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1104 sqft
Cute and totally upgraded 3 beds 1 bath home with a huge back yard.
Results within 5 miles of La Frontera Village
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$860
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
946 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
