Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

224 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
La Frontera Village
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1189 sqft
Stunning community right near the lake and minutes from everything. Luxury amenities and furnishings throughout, including granite countertops and hardwood floors. Suites include laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly property. New construction.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Forest Creek
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Links at Forest Creek in Round Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 07:23am
17 Units Available
Chandlere Crossing
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,090
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
39 Units Available
Cat Hollow
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1529 sqft
The Landing at Round Rock Apartments feature a number of floor plans to suit your needs, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Luxury trimmings and elegant exteriors. Resort-style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$936
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
850 sqft
Come and enjoy the quiet and relaxed living of The Creek nestled in Round Rock, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,116
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1441 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 45, I-35 and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors, bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community is pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
924 sqft
Located in the heart of Round Rock, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are close to shopping, dining and I-35. Community has a fitness center, resort-style pool and sport court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1560 sqft
Bell at Teravista, Round Rock, TX is close to the region's best schools and near the Texas State University School of Nursing. The gated apartments come with in-unit laundry, ceiling fan and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Warner Ranch
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1485 sqft
Just minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall, this little piece of heaven has homes featuring in-unit laundry, dishwashers and other modern conveniences. Extra perks include guest parking and amenities for dogs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Crystal Park
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1237 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Round Rock just got better! Topping off one of America’s best places to live-- Bexley Round Rock Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Bryan - Sloan
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
905 sqft
Recently upgraded homes with faux wooden flooring, fireplaces, two-tone paint and designer lighting fixtures. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, jacuzzi and a dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1454 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Teravista
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with granite counters and a fireplace. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the business center and gym as you need. Spend your free time at nearby Round Rock Premium Outlets. Easy access to I-35.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
4 Units Available
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
960 sqft
A sparkling pool and children's play area round out this community's amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and fireplaces. Bowman Park and the shops along I-35 are just minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
867 sqft
Recently renovated interiors with brushed nickel cabinet pulls, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Pet-friendly community sports courts, coffee cafe, and picnic areas. Moments from I-35 north of Highway 45.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1152 sqft
Welcome home to Round Rock, Texas, where great apartment home living can be found at The Falls Round Rock Apartments! Positioned in a prime location near excellent restaurants, shopping venues, and entertainment destinations, everything you need is
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
2 Units Available
One Sam Bass
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.

July 2020 Round Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Round Rock rents declined significantly over the past month

Round Rock rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Round Rock stand at $1,294 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Round Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Round Rock, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Round Rock

    As rents have increased moderately in Round Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Round Rock is less affordable for renters.

    • Round Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Round Rock's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Round Rock than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Round Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

