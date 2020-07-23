/
/
williamson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
393 Apartments for rent in Williamson County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
34 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$1,050
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
5 Units Available
Parkwood Terrace
1201 East Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near parks and restaurants, with access to I-35. 1-3 bedroom apartments with a choice of floor plans. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and open kitchen/living areas. Facilities include pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
18 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1284 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
49 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
17 Units Available
Teravista
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
173 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,146
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,343
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1197 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
52 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$767
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1350 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
32 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,331
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing a lavish living experience for its community members.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
32 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1064 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend, Georgetown, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1353 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1755 sqft
The peaceful neighborhood of Linea sits along the waterline of the San Gabriel River within historic Georgetown. Come home to more space, privacy and all the flexibility of renting but without the hassles of homeownership.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
37 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
34 Units Available
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1327 sqft
Discover luxury lakeside living at Muir Lake Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1230 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Milwood
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1140 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183, Ganzert Lake, Lakeline Mall and Plaza, Gateway Shopping Center, REI, Lake Creek, and McNeil High School. Highlights include 24/7 fitness center (cardio theatre, spinning salon, etc.), hammock relaxation green, dog park, recycling programs, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
45 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
181 Units Available
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,115
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1092 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
17 Units Available
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1040 sqft
Stunning homes just northwest of Austin. Beautifully designed units offer spacious floor plans, and grounds include a sparkling swimming pool as well as pet-comfort stations to keep Fido cool and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
$
52 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,166
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
15 Units Available
Bryan - Sloan
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
887 sqft
Recently upgraded homes with faux wooden flooring, fireplaces, two-tone paint and designer lighting fixtures. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, jacuzzi and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
310 Units Available
Round Rock Glen
Parkside at Round Rock
5000 N Mays St, Williamson County, TX
Studio
$955
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1145 sqft
Welcome to Parkside at Round Rock, a beautiful collection of luxury apartment homes designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
17 Units Available
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Williamson County area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, McLennan Community College, Our Lady of the Lake University, and Saint Edward's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, and Waco have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLago Vista, TXTaylor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX