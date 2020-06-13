188 Cheap Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
Crystal Park
9 Units Available
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1237 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
850 sqft
Come and enjoy the quiet and relaxed living of The Creek nestled in Round Rock, Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell at Teravista, Round Rock, TX is close to the region's best schools and near the Texas State University School of Nursing. The gated apartments come with in-unit laundry, ceiling fan and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
10 Units Available
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$989
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sparkling pool and children's play area round out this community's amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and fireplaces. Bowman Park and the shops along I-35 are just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Warner Ranch
28 Units Available
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1485 sqft
Just minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall, this little piece of heaven has homes featuring in-unit laundry, dishwashers and other modern conveniences. Extra perks include guest parking and amenities for dogs.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cat Hollow
46 Units Available
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1529 sqft
The Landing at Round Rock Apartments feature a number of floor plans to suit your needs, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Luxury trimmings and elegant exteriors. Resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
19 Units Available
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1454 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
5 Units Available
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
867 sqft
Recently renovated interiors with brushed nickel cabinet pulls, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Pet-friendly community sports courts, coffee cafe, and picnic areas. Moments from I-35 north of Highway 45.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
10 Units Available
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1152 sqft
If you're in search of a peaceful residence near Austin's lively music and entertainment scene, look no further than The Falls Round Rock. Conveniently located off Highway 79 in Round Rock, Texas close to major thoroughfares such as I-35 and TX-130.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
924 sqft
Located in the heart of Round Rock, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are close to shopping, dining and I-35. Community has a fitness center, resort-style pool and sport court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
One Sam Bass
5 Units Available
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
1525 E PALM VALLEY BLVD.
1525 Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Oakmont Crossing
1 Unit Available
Las Brisas
901 Hidden Valley Drive, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
751 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Rocking Horse Ranch
1 Unit Available
1801 PALM VALLEY BLVD
1801 Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
620 sqft
Come and enjoy dynamic living in the heart of Round Rock! Live near the booming residential, business and shopping districts of this beautiful city while enjoying fantastic amenities like the shimmering pool, business center, volleyball court and

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Hunters Ridge
1 Unit Available
1500 S. IH35
1500 S Interstate 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
Come home to one of the best and most popular communities in Round Rock! Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to IH-35 and I-45. The clean, comfortable atmosphere here will welcome you right home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Homestead
1 Unit Available
700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD
700 Louis Henna Boulevard, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
491 sqft
Welcome to a luxurious Round Rock community only minutes from Toll 45, IH-35 and Dell Computers.
Results within 1 mile of Round Rock
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,631
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$983
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Teravista
1 Unit Available
1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD.
1700 University Boulevard, Williamson County, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marvel at the stunning golf and pool views while unwinding at this gorgeous community.

June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Round Rock rents declined slightly over the past month

Round Rock rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Round Rock stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,603 for a two-bedroom. Round Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Round Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Round Rock

    As rents have increased moderately in Round Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Round Rock is less affordable for renters.

    • Round Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,603 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Round Rock.
    • While Round Rock's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Round Rock than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Round Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

