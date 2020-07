Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport clubhouse internet access volleyball court

In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.



From the expansive window off the living room to the high ceilings, our apartments are spacious, and they’re the perfect place to entertain family one night or have a quiet dinner with your significant other the next. When our architects designed the Round Rock apartments of Rocking Horse Ranch, they considered each room and how simple conveniences would improve life in so many ways. From large mirrors and ample counter space in the bathroom to the large double sink in the kitchen, we’ve put all the “I wish my apartment had that” amenities in one place.



Some of the features our residents tell us they love best are the spacious bathrooms and the convenience of closets that you can access directly from the bathroom. They also love the dedicated eating spaces with the breakfast nooks and dining areas featured in several of our floor plans. Our Round Rock apartments for rent also give you the space you need to relax and rejuvenate with large bedrooms and high ceilings.