136 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1002 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Teravista
20 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1064 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
5 Units Available
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
867 sqft
Recently renovated interiors with brushed nickel cabinet pulls, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Pet-friendly community sports courts, coffee cafe, and picnic areas. Moments from I-35 north of Highway 45.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Cat Hollow
44 Units Available
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1195 sqft
The Landing at Round Rock Apartments feature a number of floor plans to suit your needs, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Luxury trimmings and elegant exteriors. Resort-style pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1121 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 45, I-35 and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors, bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community is pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1137 sqft
Bell at Teravista, Round Rock, TX is close to the region's best schools and near the Texas State University School of Nursing. The gated apartments come with in-unit laundry, ceiling fan and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Warner Ranch
28 Units Available
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1143 sqft
Just minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall, this little piece of heaven has homes featuring in-unit laundry, dishwashers and other modern conveniences. Extra perks include guest parking and amenities for dogs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
24 Units Available
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
955 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Bryan - Sloan
9 Units Available
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
905 sqft
Recently upgraded homes with faux wooden flooring, fireplaces, two-tone paint and designer lighting fixtures. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, jacuzzi and a dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Crystal Park
7 Units Available
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1015 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
La Frontera Village
23 Units Available
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1189 sqft
Stunning community right near the lake and minutes from everything. Luxury amenities and furnishings throughout, including granite countertops and hardwood floors. Suites include laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly property. New construction.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
924 sqft
Located in the heart of Round Rock, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are close to shopping, dining and I-35. Community has a fitness center, resort-style pool and sport court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
10 Units Available
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$989
763 sqft
A sparkling pool and children's play area round out this community's amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and fireplaces. Bowman Park and the shops along I-35 are just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1230 sqft
Luxury homes with granite counters and a fireplace. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the business center and gym as you need. Spend your free time at nearby Round Rock Premium Outlets. Easy access to I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
850 sqft
Come and enjoy the quiet and relaxed living of The Creek nestled in Round Rock, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
10 Units Available
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
965 sqft
If you're in search of a peaceful residence near Austin's lively music and entertainment scene, look no further than The Falls Round Rock. Conveniently located off Highway 79 in Round Rock, Texas close to major thoroughfares such as I-35 and TX-130.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
One Sam Bass
5 Units Available
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1166 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1168 sqft
Beautifully decorated units located near the Palm Valley Blvd. Features include all appliances, hardwood floors, large closets and extra storage space. Clubhouse, coffee bar and fire pit. Access to the game room and volleyball court.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chisholm Valley South
1 Unit Available
1818 Rawhide Loop
1818 Rawhide Loop, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Lovely Updated 2/2 home in a Great Location! - This home features tile floors in the family room & kitchen and new carpet in bedrooms; beautiful fireplace; large kitchen w/ plenty of counter space, Fridge, lots of cabinets; large balcony off the

June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Round Rock rents declined slightly over the past month

Round Rock rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Round Rock stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,603 for a two-bedroom. Round Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Round Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Round Rock

    As rents have increased moderately in Round Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Round Rock is less affordable for renters.

    • Round Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,603 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Round Rock.
    • While Round Rock's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Round Rock than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Round Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

