255 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX with parking

5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1336 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.
7 Units Available
Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully decorated units located near the Palm Valley Blvd. Features include all appliances, hardwood floors, large closets and extra storage space. Clubhouse, coffee bar and fire pit. Access to the game room and volleyball court.

1 Unit Available
Twin Ridge
505 Peterson Street
505 Peterson Street, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2872 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5/2 home in Twin Ridge! - Spacious 4/2.

1 Unit Available
South Creek
2014 Redwing Way
2014 Redwing Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1106 sqft
Cute 3/2 duplex with 1 car garage and private/fenced back yard. Nice fireplace in living room and washer/dryer hook ups. Video of unit: https://youtu.be/yhdSk9E_BQQ (RLNE5857717)

1 Unit Available
Greenlawn Place
1704 Southwestern Trl
1704 Southwestern Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1572 sqft
1704 Southwestern Trl Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
701 Winnsboro Cv.
701 Winnsboro Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1380 sqft
701 Winnsboro Cv. Available 09/05/20 Available for move in in September 2020 - Open floorpan with good size bedrooms and walk in closets. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator stays.

1 Unit Available
Rolling Ridge
1002 Leah LN
1002 Leah Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1662 sqft
Spacious one story offers 3 bedrooms /2baths, large living room which opens to the kitchen & breakfast area with a pass through the breakfast bar. Low maintenance laminated wood flooring extends into the office & one secondary bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1952 Alvarado Drive
1952 Alvarado Dr, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
1952 Alvarado Drive Available 07/28/20 Beautiful Single Story 3/2 in Desirable Round Rock Neighborhood! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED AND WE ARE NOT CONDUCTING ANY ONSITE SHOWINGS UNTIL THE HOME IS VACATE.

1 Unit Available
Lakeside
3529 Cisco Trail
3529 Cisco Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2258 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
Lakeside
3516 Cisco Trail
3516 Cisco Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1611 sqft
3516 Cisco Trail Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock ~ 1611 Sqft ~ 2 Car Garage ~ New Carpet ~ Great Schools ~ Good Location near Outlet Mall, IKEA, Dell ~ Neighborhood Lake & Park ~

1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Village
1708 Willow Vista
1708 Willow Vis, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1814 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-35,79, and 45 highways. Home is located in Turtle Creek Village. Features spacious living room area that opens up to kitchen/dining combo with granite counter tops and up to date appliances.

1 Unit Available
Chisholm Valley West
2302 Stirrup Drive
2302 Stirrup Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Cute house in great location has wonderful updates! Kitchen has granite countertops and brushed stainless steel accents. Bathroom has a beautiful double vanity with sitting area.

1 Unit Available
Mayfield Ranch
3840 Aqua Lane
3840 Aqua Lane, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2616 sqft
Available July 1. Beautiful Round Rock home in Mayfield Ranch with 10' ceilings and no back neighbors.

1 Unit Available
Preserve at Stone Oak
3678 Spring Canyon TRL
3678 Spring Canyon Trail, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2208 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in West Round Rock ~ Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Tile Flooring ~ Large Kitchen Open to Living w/Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining ~ Spacious Master w/Garden Tub/Shower & Huge

1 Unit Available
Settlers Overlook
2724 Amberglow Ct
2724 Amberglow Court, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a great yard! All bedrooms are upstairs, no carpet downstairs, privacy fenced in the backyard, and nice open porch. Just minutes from Old Settlers Park, shopping and restaurants . Easy access to HWY 35 and 79.

1 Unit Available
1620 Bryant Dr
1620 Bryant Drive, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1881 sqft
Modern two story condo with an attached two car garage. Showings start 7/1! This condo has numerous upgrades like porcelain flooring on first floor, 2nd story W/D, dual zoned HVAC, built in security system including door bell and backyard camera.

1 Unit Available
East Chandler Road Retail
2104 Fretboard Street
2104 Fretboard St, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Brand New home built in 2019. Large open floor plan, living room opens up to the kitchen/ dining areas. Great for entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs tile throughout the downstairs areas. Move in ready! Apply fast and easy online. Pet friendly.

1 Unit Available
Legends Village
2584 Saint James PL
2584 Saint James Place, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2074 sqft
Lovely stone and brick single story with nice curb appeal. Immaculate and move in ready. Open floor plan 4 bedroom with great flow to each space. Tons of natural light create an open atmosphere.

1 Unit Available
Oakcreek
2514 Falcon Drive
2514 Falcon Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1700; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1850.00; IMRID24467

1 Unit Available
Wood Glen
2219 Falkirk DR
2219 Falkirk Drive, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2480 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. Nice fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Large corner tub in master bath, perfect for relaxing. Property backs up to Greenbelt

1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
2248 Fernspring DR
2248 Fernspring Drive, Round Rock, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3358 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home in the wonderful Lake Forest community! This home features a covered front porch, multiple living spaces (office, dining, game room, living room), 3 door detached garage, large driveway on more than a quarter acre lot.

1 Unit Available
Rolling Ridge
3304 Alexander Valley CV
3304 Alexander Valley Cove, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2349 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3304 Alexander Valley CV in Round Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Preserve at Stone Oak
1006 Balanced Rock PL
1006 Balanced Rock Place, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1482 sqft
GREAT HOUSE IN AN AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD! Family room w/ abundance of natural light. Kitchen w/ breakfast area, pantry & tons of cabinet space. Master w/ spacious vanity & fantastic storage space.

1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Village
534 Tumlinson Fort Way
534 Tumlinson Fort Way, Round Rock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1614 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Round Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Round Rock, TX

In 1854, Thomas C. Oatts named the city after a round rock located in the middle of a creek. Apparently Mr. Oatts didn't have many sources of inspiration.

Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.

Having trouble with Craigslist Round Rock? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Round Rock, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Round Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

