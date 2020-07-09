Bexley Round Rock

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards

deposit: $100 for Caged/Tanked Animals.

fee: $300 non-refundable for first pet, $200 non-refundable for each additional pet

rent: $15 monthly per pet.

restrictions: Turtle/Frog, Birds, Rabbits, Rodents: Hamster, Guinea Pig, Sugar Glider, Ferret, Chinchilla. Non-Venomous: Spiders, Amphibians, Snakes (Under 3 ft), Lizards (Under 1 ft). Fish Tanks (Under 30 Gallons). THIS LIST MAY NOT INCLUDE EVERY ANIMAL. IF YOU HAVE AN ANIMAL THAT IS NOT LISTED, PLEASE REACH OUT TO US.