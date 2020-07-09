All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
Bexley Round Rock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Bexley Round Rock

1401 Satellite View · (833) 949-1268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13303 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 6303 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 12203 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13101 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 5202 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,884

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1439 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bexley Round Rock.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
bbq/grill
business center
dog grooming area
Life in Round Rock just got better! Topping off one of America’s best places to live-- Bexley Round Rock Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations. Our apartments and townhomes offer the perfect mix of character with a modern vibe influenced by the heritage and craft of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 for Caged/Tanked Animals.
fee: $300 non-refundable for first pet, $200 non-refundable for each additional pet
rent: $15 monthly per pet.
restrictions: Turtle/Frog, Birds, Rabbits, Rodents: Hamster, Guinea Pig, Sugar Glider, Ferret, Chinchilla. Non-Venomous: Spiders, Amphibians, Snakes (Under 3 ft), Lizards (Under 1 ft). Fish Tanks (Under 30 Gallons). THIS LIST MAY NOT INCLUDE EVERY ANIMAL. IF YOU HAVE AN ANIMAL THAT IS NOT LISTED, PLEASE REACH OUT TO US.
Dogs
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Rottweiler, Chow, Pitbull, Doberman Pinscher, American Bulldog, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Bullmastiff, Cane Corso, Boerboel, Dogo Argentino.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bexley Round Rock have any available units?
Bexley Round Rock has 10 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Bexley Round Rock have?
Some of Bexley Round Rock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bexley Round Rock currently offering any rent specials?
Bexley Round Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bexley Round Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, Bexley Round Rock is pet friendly.
Does Bexley Round Rock offer parking?
Yes, Bexley Round Rock offers parking.
Does Bexley Round Rock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bexley Round Rock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bexley Round Rock have a pool?
Yes, Bexley Round Rock has a pool.
Does Bexley Round Rock have accessible units?
No, Bexley Round Rock does not have accessible units.
Does Bexley Round Rock have units with dishwashers?
No, Bexley Round Rock does not have units with dishwashers.
