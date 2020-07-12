/
teravista
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:34 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Teravista, Round Rock, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2006 Greenside Trl
2006 Greenside Trail, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2598 sqft
Two story home backing to the golf course at hole 16. Three bedrooms and two baths are upstairs with a game room that's fitted with surround sound wiring. The master bedroom is located on the first floor.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1700 UNIVERSITY BLVD.
1700 University Boulevard, Williamson County, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marvel at the stunning golf and pool views while unwinding at this gorgeous community.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
744 Bent Wood PL
744 Bent Wood Place, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2336 sqft
Charming 1 story 4BD/2BA home, plus OFFICE/STUDY at front of home. Open floor plan makes for great entertaining. Kitchen w/walk in pantry, stainless appliances and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1719 Greenside Trail
1719 Greenside Trail, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
Beautiful two story home in Teravista golf course community, hardwood floors and tile throughout, open floor plan with lots of natural light! High ceilings, open floor plan to kitchen, office space, loft/media game room, large Master Bedroom with
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1696 Greenside TRL
1696 Greenside Trail, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3140 sqft
GOLF COURSE LOT! Beautiful 2-story home available For Lease in Teravista! Extremely functional floor plan great for blended families! 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL-bathrooms & game room! Tons of storage! Full bedroom & bath on main floor-nice for guests OR
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1811 Hidden Springs PATH
1811 Hidden Springs Path, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2022 sqft
Ready now! Gorgeous home For Lease in golf-course community, Teravista! This owner cares. ONE-STORY - 3bedrooms, 2bathrooms + separate study/den/playroom. No carpet anywhere! OPEN kitchen w/ granite counters, double-sized pantry, work-desk area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
806 Bent Wood PL
806 Bent Wood Place, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2665 sqft
Call listing agent to coordinate to view the property, 2 hours notice.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2108 Asbury Park Dr.
2108 Asbury Park Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2856 sqft
2108 Asbury Park Dr. Available 06/06/20 Teravista amenities! - Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, (fridge stays), gas cook top, breakfast bar and open family room.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1612 Greenside DR
1612 Greenside Drive, Williamson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1845 sqft
3 Bedrooms PLUS Office, wood flooring in living areas. Light and bright open floor plan, high ceilings, lots of windows. Large eat in kitchen. Very well cared for home.
Results within 1 mile of Teravista
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
59 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1539 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1560 sqft
Bell at Teravista, Round Rock, TX is close to the region's best schools and near the Texas State University School of Nursing. The gated apartments come with in-unit laundry, ceiling fan and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
78 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
328 Units Available
Parkside at Round Rock
5000 N Mays St, Williamson County, TX
Studio
$965
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1145 sqft
Welcome to Parkside at Round Rock, a beautiful collection of luxury apartment homes designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Round Rock just got better! Topping off one of America’s best places to live-- Bexley Round Rock Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with granite counters and a fireplace. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the business center and gym as you need. Spend your free time at nearby Round Rock Premium Outlets. Easy access to I-35.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3649 Rams Horn Way
3649 Rams Horn Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1654 sqft
Gorgeous newer construction home in lovely neighborhood - Beautiful 2015 build home in the Eagle Ridge neighborhood of Round Rock.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1312 Lakeside Loop
1312 Lakeside Loop, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1818 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Round Rock - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with lots of natural light. 1 story in Meadowlake Subdivision. Elementary and Middle School across the greenbelt. Kitchen open to living room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3625 Rams Horn Way
3625 Rams Horn Way, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1612 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW~Stunning 3bd/2ba 2015 Construction Home with HUGE Kitchen & Backyard! - Beautiful 2015 build home in Round Rock.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3529 Cisco Trail
3529 Cisco Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2258 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Cul-De-Sac Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3516 Cisco Trail
3516 Cisco Trail, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1611 sqft
3516 Cisco Trail Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock ~ 1611 Sqft ~ 2 Car Garage ~ New Carpet ~ Great Schools ~ Good Location near Outlet Mall, IKEA, Dell ~ Neighborhood Lake & Park ~
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
600 WESTINGHOUSE ROAD
600 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new living in beautiful Georgetown Texas! This luxury, resort-style community features a pavilion, a 24-hour fitness center, a resident lounge/game room, business center and full-stocked coffee bar.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1200 HIDDEN VALLEY DRIVE
1200 Hidden Valley Drive, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community has beautiful apartments for rent full of luxurious features and elegant interior finishes.
