916 Gordon Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! Another beautiful Plano property ready for immediate move in. Light and bright ready for someone to call home. Great use of space with open floor plan which makes the property feel much larger. Home has been very well kept and in great shape. Great covered patio for entertaining and some backyard fun. The Plano properties are hot and usually do not last long. Annual HOA dues are $480.00, which is divided by 12, and 1-12 ($40.00) added to the monthly rent ($1,795.00) for a total monthly lease payment of $1,835.00 ($1795.00 + $40.00). MOVE IN TODAY!!