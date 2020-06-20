All apartments in Plano
916 Gordon Oaks Drive
916 Gordon Oaks Drive

Location

916 Gordon Oaks Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
parking
garage
FOR RENT!! Another beautiful Plano property ready for immediate move in. Light and bright ready for someone to call home. Great use of space with open floor plan which makes the property feel much larger. Home has been very well kept and in great shape. Great covered patio for entertaining and some backyard fun. The Plano properties are hot and usually do not last long. Annual HOA dues are $480.00, which is divided by 12, and 1-12 ($40.00) added to the monthly rent ($1,795.00) for a total monthly lease payment of $1,835.00 ($1795.00 + $40.00). MOVE IN TODAY!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

