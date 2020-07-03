All apartments in Plano
8320 Wooded Cove Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:15 AM

8320 Wooded Cove Drive

Location

8320 Wooded Cove Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful David Weekley Custom home with perfect combination of Rice Middle + Jasper High + Plano West Senior High school.

Spacious open floor plan with outdoor living area overlooking the Greenbelt. Incredible scenic view from backyard. Master bed and Guest room on 1st floor. Large bedrooms. Custom finish w crown moldings, plantation shutters, dual staircase & elegant 8'double pane door.

Recent updates: Seller extended the patio. Built the new retainer wall. 8' BoB fence & wrought iron balusters;Flagstone, patio cover, kitchen island, water heaters (2013), Roof replaced (2014).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8320 Wooded Cove Drive have any available units?
8320 Wooded Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8320 Wooded Cove Drive have?
Some of 8320 Wooded Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8320 Wooded Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8320 Wooded Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8320 Wooded Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8320 Wooded Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8320 Wooded Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8320 Wooded Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 8320 Wooded Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8320 Wooded Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8320 Wooded Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 8320 Wooded Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8320 Wooded Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 8320 Wooded Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8320 Wooded Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8320 Wooded Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

