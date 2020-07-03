8320 Wooded Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful David Weekley Custom home with perfect combination of Rice Middle + Jasper High + Plano West Senior High school.



Spacious open floor plan with outdoor living area overlooking the Greenbelt. Incredible scenic view from backyard. Master bed and Guest room on 1st floor. Large bedrooms. Custom finish w crown moldings, plantation shutters, dual staircase & elegant 8'double pane door.



Recent updates: Seller extended the patio. Built the new retainer wall. 8' BoB fence & wrought iron balusters;Flagstone, patio cover, kitchen island, water heaters (2013), Roof replaced (2014).