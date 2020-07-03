Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
774 Eiffel Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
774 Eiffel Drive
774 Eiffel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
774 Eiffel Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Thunderbird
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have any available units?
774 Eiffel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 774 Eiffel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
774 Eiffel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Eiffel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 774 Eiffel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive offer parking?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have a pool?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have accessible units?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
