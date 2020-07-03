All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 774 Eiffel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
774 Eiffel Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

774 Eiffel Drive

774 Eiffel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

774 Eiffel Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Thunderbird

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Eiffel Drive have any available units?
774 Eiffel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 774 Eiffel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
774 Eiffel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Eiffel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 774 Eiffel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive offer parking?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have a pool?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have accessible units?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Eiffel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 Eiffel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District