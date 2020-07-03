6804 Ashmont Drive

Bright and Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath * 2 story with large combo living*dining; vaulted ceilings. Recently installed Luxury vinyl planks downstairs and carpet in all sleeping rooms. Freshly painted; New appliances to be installed prior to move-in. Large backyard with semi covered patio. Ready for move-in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
