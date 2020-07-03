All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6804 Ashmont Drive

6804 Ashmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Ashmont Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath * 2 story with large combo living*dining; vaulted ceilings. Recently installed Luxury vinyl planks downstairs and carpet in all sleeping rooms. Freshly painted; New appliances to be installed prior to move-in. Large backyard with semi covered patio. Ready for move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Ashmont Drive have any available units?
6804 Ashmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Ashmont Drive have?
Some of 6804 Ashmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Ashmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Ashmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Ashmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Ashmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6804 Ashmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Ashmont Drive offers parking.
Does 6804 Ashmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Ashmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Ashmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6804 Ashmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Ashmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6804 Ashmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Ashmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 Ashmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

