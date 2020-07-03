All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6718 Scarlet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6718 Scarlet Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 4:39 AM

6718 Scarlet Drive

6718 Scarlet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6718 Scarlet Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Thoroughly updated home, move-in ready, see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Scarlet Drive have any available units?
6718 Scarlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6718 Scarlet Drive have?
Some of 6718 Scarlet Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 Scarlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Scarlet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Scarlet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6718 Scarlet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6718 Scarlet Drive offer parking?
No, 6718 Scarlet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6718 Scarlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Scarlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Scarlet Drive have a pool?
No, 6718 Scarlet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6718 Scarlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 6718 Scarlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Scarlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6718 Scarlet Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District