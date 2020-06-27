All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6637 Catalpa Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6637 Catalpa Trail
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

6637 Catalpa Trail

6637 Catalpa Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6637 Catalpa Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath house in sought after PISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have any available units?
6637 Catalpa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6637 Catalpa Trail have?
Some of 6637 Catalpa Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6637 Catalpa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Catalpa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Catalpa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail offer parking?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have a pool?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have accessible units?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6637 Catalpa Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District