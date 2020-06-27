Rent Calculator
6637 Catalpa Trail
6637 Catalpa Trail
6637 Catalpa Trail
Location
6637 Catalpa Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath house in sought after PISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have any available units?
6637 Catalpa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6637 Catalpa Trail have?
Some of 6637 Catalpa Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6637 Catalpa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6637 Catalpa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6637 Catalpa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail offer parking?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have a pool?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have accessible units?
No, 6637 Catalpa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6637 Catalpa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6637 Catalpa Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
