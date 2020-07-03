Rent Calculator
Location
6633 Osage Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Good maintained home. 2 large living areas, split bedrooms, new up dated maters bath, ceiling fans, wood floor, sprinkler system, beautiful landscape. Don't miss this value home for this low price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6633 Osage Trail have any available units?
6633 Osage Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6633 Osage Trail have?
Some of 6633 Osage Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6633 Osage Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6633 Osage Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6633 Osage Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6633 Osage Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 6633 Osage Trail offer parking?
No, 6633 Osage Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6633 Osage Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6633 Osage Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6633 Osage Trail have a pool?
No, 6633 Osage Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6633 Osage Trail have accessible units?
No, 6633 Osage Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6633 Osage Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6633 Osage Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
