All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6629 Osage Trail.
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6629 Osage Trail
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:25 PM
6629 Osage Trail
6629 Osage Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
6629 Osage Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6629 Osage Trail have any available units?
6629 Osage Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6629 Osage Trail have?
Some of 6629 Osage Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6629 Osage Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6629 Osage Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 Osage Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6629 Osage Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 6629 Osage Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6629 Osage Trail offers parking.
Does 6629 Osage Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 Osage Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 Osage Trail have a pool?
No, 6629 Osage Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6629 Osage Trail have accessible units?
No, 6629 Osage Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 Osage Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6629 Osage Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
