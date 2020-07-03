All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 17 2019 at 5:55 PM

6608 Rutherford Road

6608 Rutherford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Rutherford Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in Chase Oaks Village! Granite countertops, tile floors and upgraded backsplash featured in the kitchen! Tech center upstairs and jetted tub in the master. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Rutherford Road have any available units?
6608 Rutherford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 Rutherford Road have?
Some of 6608 Rutherford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Rutherford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Rutherford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Rutherford Road pet-friendly?
No, 6608 Rutherford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6608 Rutherford Road offer parking?
Yes, 6608 Rutherford Road offers parking.
Does 6608 Rutherford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Rutherford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Rutherford Road have a pool?
No, 6608 Rutherford Road does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Rutherford Road have accessible units?
No, 6608 Rutherford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Rutherford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6608 Rutherford Road has units with dishwashers.

