Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in Chase Oaks Village! Granite countertops, tile floors and upgraded backsplash featured in the kitchen! Tech center upstairs and jetted tub in the master. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6608 Rutherford Road have any available units?
6608 Rutherford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 Rutherford Road have?
Some of 6608 Rutherford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Rutherford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Rutherford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.