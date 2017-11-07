608 Dividend Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking guest suite media room

Beautiful Grand Home in exemplary Schell Elementary. Convenient location! Fabulous home w custom features tons of wood floors, wrought iron stairscase, stately 8 ft doors, cast stone Fireplace in vaulted family rm. Gameroom, Tech Loft, Media Room & downstrs master bedroom, guest suite with full bath & study. Chefs kitchen w granite slab tops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & Butlers pantry. Energy Star certified w radiant barrier, R38 & 16SEER. Stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Pictures are from prior to current tenant moving in.