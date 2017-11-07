608 Dividend Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Grand Home in exemplary Schell Elementary. Convenient location! Fabulous home w custom features tons of wood floors, wrought iron stairscase, stately 8 ft doors, cast stone Fireplace in vaulted family rm. Gameroom, Tech Loft, Media Room & downstrs master bedroom, guest suite with full bath & study. Chefs kitchen w granite slab tops, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & Butlers pantry. Energy Star certified w radiant barrier, R38 & 16SEER. Stainless steel refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Pictures are from prior to current tenant moving in.