4109 Aldenham Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:35 PM

4109 Aldenham Drive

4109 Aldenham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Aldenham Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Plano ISD with highly rated schools! Conveniently located, just 1 mile to the SRT and a quick 3 minute drive to Russell Creek Park. Well maintained 1 story home with a great layout and soaring ceilings throughout. Open concept with no wasted space. Front living space can be used as a study, a formal dining or another living room. Updated open kitchen with granite counter tops, sprinkler system for your convenience, 2 car oversized garage and a fenced yard with patio. Pets on a case by case basis. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

