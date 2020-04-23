4109 Aldenham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Plano ISD with highly rated schools! Conveniently located, just 1 mile to the SRT and a quick 3 minute drive to Russell Creek Park. Well maintained 1 story home with a great layout and soaring ceilings throughout. Open concept with no wasted space. Front living space can be used as a study, a formal dining or another living room. Updated open kitchen with granite counter tops, sprinkler system for your convenience, 2 car oversized garage and a fenced yard with patio. Pets on a case by case basis. No cats.