Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3903 San Mateo
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:01 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3903 San Mateo
3903 San Mateo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3903 San Mateo Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3-2-2-LR-WBFP-Kit-Nook-Util, very good condition. Includes fridge and all built-ins.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3903 San Mateo have any available units?
3903 San Mateo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3903 San Mateo have?
Some of 3903 San Mateo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3903 San Mateo currently offering any rent specials?
3903 San Mateo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 San Mateo pet-friendly?
No, 3903 San Mateo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3903 San Mateo offer parking?
No, 3903 San Mateo does not offer parking.
Does 3903 San Mateo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 San Mateo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 San Mateo have a pool?
No, 3903 San Mateo does not have a pool.
Does 3903 San Mateo have accessible units?
No, 3903 San Mateo does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 San Mateo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 San Mateo has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
