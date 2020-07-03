All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:01 PM

3903 San Mateo

3903 San Mateo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3903 San Mateo Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3-2-2-LR-WBFP-Kit-Nook-Util, very good condition. Includes fridge and all built-ins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 San Mateo have any available units?
3903 San Mateo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 San Mateo have?
Some of 3903 San Mateo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 San Mateo currently offering any rent specials?
3903 San Mateo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 San Mateo pet-friendly?
No, 3903 San Mateo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3903 San Mateo offer parking?
No, 3903 San Mateo does not offer parking.
Does 3903 San Mateo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 San Mateo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 San Mateo have a pool?
No, 3903 San Mateo does not have a pool.
Does 3903 San Mateo have accessible units?
No, 3903 San Mateo does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 San Mateo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 San Mateo has units with dishwashers.

