3528 Gatewood Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3528 Gatewood Ln

3528 Gatewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3528 Gatewood Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Ridgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home within walking distance of schools. 5 minutes away from Collin College. Easy access to Hwy 75 and President George Bush Turnpike. $1600.00/mo and $1600 security deposit. Small pets allowed with an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

