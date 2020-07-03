3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home within walking distance of schools. 5 minutes away from Collin College. Easy access to Hwy 75 and President George Bush Turnpike. $1600.00/mo and $1600 security deposit. Small pets allowed with an additional fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3528 Gatewood Ln have any available units?
3528 Gatewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3528 Gatewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Gatewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Gatewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 Gatewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3528 Gatewood Ln offer parking?
No, 3528 Gatewood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3528 Gatewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3528 Gatewood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Gatewood Ln have a pool?
No, 3528 Gatewood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3528 Gatewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 3528 Gatewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Gatewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 Gatewood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 Gatewood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3528 Gatewood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
