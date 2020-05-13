All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:51 PM

3116 Deleon Drive

3116 Deleon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Deleon Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,408 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room great for movie night with the family! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Deleon Drive have any available units?
3116 Deleon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3116 Deleon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Deleon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Deleon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Deleon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Deleon Drive offer parking?
No, 3116 Deleon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3116 Deleon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Deleon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Deleon Drive have a pool?
No, 3116 Deleon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Deleon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3116 Deleon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Deleon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Deleon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Deleon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 Deleon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

