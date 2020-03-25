3013 Queens Way

Very well maintained home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, 2 car rear entry garage, ceramic wood look tile, updated appliances, fireplace, covered patio, sprinkler system and fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
