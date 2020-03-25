All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3013 Queens Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3013 Queens Way
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:24 AM

3013 Queens Way

3013 Queens Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3013 Queens Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintained home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, 2 car rear entry garage, ceramic wood look tile, updated appliances, fireplace, covered patio, sprinkler system and fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Queens Way have any available units?
3013 Queens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Queens Way have?
Some of 3013 Queens Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Queens Way currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Queens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Queens Way pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Queens Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3013 Queens Way offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Queens Way offers parking.
Does 3013 Queens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Queens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Queens Way have a pool?
No, 3013 Queens Way does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Queens Way have accessible units?
No, 3013 Queens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Queens Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Queens Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District