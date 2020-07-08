Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM
Location
2429 Balmoral Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
IN EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO PARKS, COLLEGE, I- 75 AND MAJOR CORPORATIONS. FOUR LARGE BEDROOMS, SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LARGE LIVING. MASTER and STUDY DOWN, A TRUE MEDIA ROOM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2429 Balmoral Drive have any available units?
2429 Balmoral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2429 Balmoral Drive have?
Some of 2429 Balmoral Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2429 Balmoral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Balmoral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Balmoral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2429 Balmoral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2429 Balmoral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Balmoral Drive offers parking.
Does 2429 Balmoral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Balmoral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Balmoral Drive have a pool?
No, 2429 Balmoral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Balmoral Drive have accessible units?
No, 2429 Balmoral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Balmoral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 Balmoral Drive has units with dishwashers.
