2313 High Country Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

OVER $40K UPGRADE IN THE PAST 6 YEARS! Highly desirable award winning schools – Andrews Elementary, Rice Middle School, Jasper Junior High & Plano West Senior High. Huge single story Ashton Woods home, 4 bedrooms plus a separate study room, South-Facing, Located in sough-after Knolls At Russell Creek II Neighborhood, Quiet Cul-De-Sac lot, Open floor plan, Chef’s dream kitchen with BIG island and tons of storage space, Granite countertop, Gas cooktop 2019, Wood floor, Oversized split bedrooms with spacious closet space, Backyard garden, Expanded patio, Community pool, Jogging path along greenbelt, Parks and Playground. Don't miss this opportunity!