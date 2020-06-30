All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:00 PM

2104 Glen Forest Lane

2104 Glen Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Glen Forest Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,678 sq ft home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and brick fireplace! Open kitchen concept with granite counters. Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with great shower. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Glen Forest Lane have any available units?
2104 Glen Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Glen Forest Lane have?
Some of 2104 Glen Forest Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Glen Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Glen Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Glen Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Glen Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Glen Forest Lane offer parking?
No, 2104 Glen Forest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Glen Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Glen Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Glen Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 2104 Glen Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Glen Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 2104 Glen Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Glen Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Glen Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

