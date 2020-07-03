1633 Spanish Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

House has 3 bedroom 2 full baths home with updated galley kitchen & baths, both featuring granite counter tops. Bosch dishwasher. Wood floors. Dedicated formal dining area, laundry room. Entertain outdoors or curl up with a book & mug of tea in the covered backyard entertaining space inside white picket fence. Over-sized 2 car garage. Double paned windows. Close to walking & biking on Bluebonnet Trail & Plano Parks, Stonebriar Mall, The Shops of Willow Bend, movie theaters & restaurants.Plano ISD.