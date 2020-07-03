All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1505 Rigsbee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1505 Rigsbee Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 6:58 AM

1505 Rigsbee Drive

1505 Rigsbee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1505 Rigsbee Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A Cute 3-1-1 in desired Belle View Estates. Separate dining room and living room; two yards in back; Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer to stay; new vinyl flooring and ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Rigsbee Drive have any available units?
1505 Rigsbee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Rigsbee Drive have?
Some of 1505 Rigsbee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Rigsbee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Rigsbee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Rigsbee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Rigsbee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1505 Rigsbee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Rigsbee Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Rigsbee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 Rigsbee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Rigsbee Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Rigsbee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Rigsbee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Rigsbee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Rigsbee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Rigsbee Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District