Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Updated 3-2-2 home in a great location. Spacious with lots of light, this home boasts fresh paint throughout, new granite counter-tops, with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Master Bedroom is secluded with large walk in closet and bath that has a huge tub and separate shower. Private backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining. No pet over 40lbs. Tenants occupied,available move in April 6th 2020