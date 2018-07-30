Rent Calculator
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM
1 of 6
331 Oelkers Drive
331 Oelkers Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
331 Oelkers Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex rental in cul-de-sac. Nice neighborhood. Open living and dining area. Stained concrete floors throughout. Washer/dryer connections in 1 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 331 Oelkers Drive have any available units?
331 Oelkers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 331 Oelkers Drive have?
Some of 331 Oelkers Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 331 Oelkers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 Oelkers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Oelkers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 331 Oelkers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 331 Oelkers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 331 Oelkers Drive offers parking.
Does 331 Oelkers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Oelkers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Oelkers Drive have a pool?
No, 331 Oelkers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 331 Oelkers Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 Oelkers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Oelkers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Oelkers Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Oelkers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Oelkers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
