Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:13 AM

259 Sapphire

259 Sapphire · (210) 301-2081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with high ceilings allows lots of natural light through the house. This inviting home will have professional landscaped maintenance included for the front yard and also includes a private fenced in backyard. All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Sapphire have any available units?
259 Sapphire has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 259 Sapphire have?
Some of 259 Sapphire's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Sapphire currently offering any rent specials?
259 Sapphire isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Sapphire pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 Sapphire is pet friendly.
Does 259 Sapphire offer parking?
Yes, 259 Sapphire does offer parking.
Does 259 Sapphire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 Sapphire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Sapphire have a pool?
No, 259 Sapphire does not have a pool.
Does 259 Sapphire have accessible units?
No, 259 Sapphire does not have accessible units.
Does 259 Sapphire have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Sapphire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 Sapphire have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 Sapphire does not have units with air conditioning.
