New Braunfels, TX
1024 Mission
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM
1 of 13
1024 Mission
1024 Mission Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1024 Mission Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A must see!! This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 Bath condo totally remodeled in Pecan Valley Est. Lots of extra touches. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and IH 35, Schedule your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1024 Mission have any available units?
1024 Mission doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1024 Mission have?
Some of 1024 Mission's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1024 Mission currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Mission is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Mission pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Mission is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1024 Mission offer parking?
No, 1024 Mission does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Mission have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Mission does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Mission have a pool?
No, 1024 Mission does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Mission have accessible units?
No, 1024 Mission does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Mission have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Mission has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Mission have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Mission does not have units with air conditioning.
