Dallas, TX
Preston Hills
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:29 AM

Preston Hills

5881 Preston View Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5881 Preston View Blvd, Dallas, TX 75240
Preston Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Light & bright condo in very green & quiet gated community. NEW dishwasher 2019, NEW stove 2019, NEW carpet 2019, NEW light fixtures with fans 2019, FRESH paint 2019 throughout all in just days ago for the new resident! Plus, Fridge, Washer & Dryer! PERFECT location right by Preston Rd but not too close, so you can relax and unwind. Clear blue community pool is just steps away from your unit. Enjoy morning coffee on your own balcony right off your master. His and hers closets in master! Gated entrance for your privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preston Hills have any available units?
Preston Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Preston Hills have?
Some of Preston Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preston Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Preston Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preston Hills pet-friendly?
No, Preston Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Preston Hills offer parking?
No, Preston Hills does not offer parking.
Does Preston Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preston Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preston Hills have a pool?
Yes, Preston Hills has a pool.
Does Preston Hills have accessible units?
No, Preston Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Preston Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preston Hills has units with dishwashers.

