Preston Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Light & bright condo in very green & quiet gated community. NEW dishwasher 2019, NEW stove 2019, NEW carpet 2019, NEW light fixtures with fans 2019, FRESH paint 2019 throughout all in just days ago for the new resident! Plus, Fridge, Washer & Dryer! PERFECT location right by Preston Rd but not too close, so you can relax and unwind. Clear blue community pool is just steps away from your unit. Enjoy morning coffee on your own balcony right off your master. His and hers closets in master! Gated entrance for your privacy.