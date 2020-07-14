Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area

Reveling in all its glory on the corner of Miller & McMillan, sits the notable Bella Villa Apartment Building. This iconic structure has gone through several transformations, from being the Vickery Place Schoolhouse to a present-day Historic Dallas Landmark. While preserving its structural integrity, Indio Management has worked meticulously to restore its original splendor and add signature design touches. This beloved Dallas jewel is complete with stylish Spanish-inspired tile, arched entry ways, beautiful restored windows, a terra-cotta roof, and updated kitchen packages that include premium stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.