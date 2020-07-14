All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
BELLA VILLA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
BELLA VILLA
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:09 AM

BELLA VILLA

5506 Miller Avenue · (256) 387-7529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5506 Miller Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Studio

Unit MILLER-S1 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit MILLER-A1 · Avail. now

$1,569

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BELLA VILLA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
Reveling in all its glory on the corner of Miller & McMillan, sits the notable Bella Villa Apartment Building. This iconic structure has gone through several transformations, from being the Vickery Place Schoolhouse to a present-day Historic Dallas Landmark. While preserving its structural integrity, Indio Management has worked meticulously to restore its original splendor and add signature design touches. This beloved Dallas jewel is complete with stylish Spanish-inspired tile, arched entry ways, beautiful restored windows, a terra-cotta roof, and updated kitchen packages that include premium stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does BELLA VILLA have any available units?
BELLA VILLA has 2 units available starting at $1,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does BELLA VILLA have?
Some of BELLA VILLA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BELLA VILLA currently offering any rent specials?
BELLA VILLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BELLA VILLA pet-friendly?
Yes, BELLA VILLA is pet friendly.
Does BELLA VILLA offer parking?
No, BELLA VILLA does not offer parking.
Does BELLA VILLA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, BELLA VILLA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does BELLA VILLA have a pool?
No, BELLA VILLA does not have a pool.
Does BELLA VILLA have accessible units?
No, BELLA VILLA does not have accessible units.
Does BELLA VILLA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, BELLA VILLA has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Village Hill
5787 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East DallasVickeryDowntown DallasCasa ViewPrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryRichland CollegeParker University