9938 Burnham Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d3e2390c4 ----

A one story home with a large open layout and 3 living areas. This beautiful 3 bedroom home has no carpet and hand scraped wood floors, porcelain floors in the double master bathroom, built-ins, wet bar, refinished patio and large fenced in back yard. This home has a lot to offer. Great school district. Must use owners lawn service provider. Lease price $2,300 if owner pays for yard service. $20 Monthly HVAC Filter Program Required.



Central Heat & Air

Disposal

Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer In Unit