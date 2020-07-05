All apartments in Dallas
9938 Burnham Dr

9938 Burnham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9938 Burnham Drive, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d3e2390c4 ----
A one story home with a large open layout and 3 living areas. This beautiful 3 bedroom home has no carpet and hand scraped wood floors, porcelain floors in the double master bathroom, built-ins, wet bar, refinished patio and large fenced in back yard. This home has a lot to offer. Great school district. Must use owners lawn service provider. Lease price $2,300 if owner pays for yard service. $20 Monthly HVAC Filter Program Required.

Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 Burnham Dr have any available units?
9938 Burnham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9938 Burnham Dr have?
Some of 9938 Burnham Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 Burnham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9938 Burnham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 Burnham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9938 Burnham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9938 Burnham Dr offer parking?
No, 9938 Burnham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9938 Burnham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9938 Burnham Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 Burnham Dr have a pool?
No, 9938 Burnham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9938 Burnham Dr have accessible units?
No, 9938 Burnham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 Burnham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9938 Burnham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

