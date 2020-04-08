All apartments in Dallas
9835 Walnut Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:18 AM

9835 Walnut Street

9835 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

9835 Walnut St, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
One of a Kind condo located in the Richland Trace community, minutes from shopping centers & significant Dallas Highways and Richland community college. Amazing appeal and fully remodeled. One bedroom, One bathroom condo features outstanding brand new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout, beautiful modern kitchen with granite counter-tops & cozy coffee bar, equipped with new appliances & adjacent to the living room. Oversized master with fully remodeled shower & dual sinks. All the utilities & appliances are included at the rental price. Building R, ideally located on the North side of the community by the pool. Will be perfect for a student that wishes to save. You must see it. Now, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9835 Walnut Street have any available units?
9835 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9835 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9835 Walnut Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9835 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9835 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9835 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9835 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9835 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 9835 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 9835 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9835 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9835 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 9835 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 9835 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9835 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9835 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9835 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

