9835 Walnut Street

One of a Kind condo located in the Richland Trace community, minutes from shopping centers & significant Dallas Highways and Richland community college. Amazing appeal and fully remodeled. One bedroom, One bathroom condo features outstanding brand new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout, beautiful modern kitchen with granite counter-tops & cozy coffee bar, equipped with new appliances & adjacent to the living room. Oversized master with fully remodeled shower & dual sinks. All the utilities & appliances are included at the rental price. Building R, ideally located on the North side of the community by the pool. Will be perfect for a student that wishes to save. You must see it. Now, it won't last long!