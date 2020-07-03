9833 Crest Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Updated Mid Century Modern half duplex is open and light with high cathedral ceilings and skylighted loft that opens up to an optional 4th bedroom, gameroom or study. The two-story brick wood-burning fireplace, terrazzo entry, floating staircase, and walls of glass are a few of the impressive MCM features. The kitchen was updated in 2017 with quartz countertops, mosaic backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs, high efficiency HVAC, 2-car attached garage, plus updated bathrooms with plenty of storage space. Master suite has sliding door to access the fenced back yard. This is a wonderful home located in Preston Hollow near shopping, schools, parks, restaurants.