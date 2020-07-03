All apartments in Dallas
9833 Crest Meadow Drive
9833 Crest Meadow Drive

9833 Crest Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
9833 Crest Meadow Dr, Dallas, TX 75230

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Updated Mid Century Modern half duplex is open and light with high cathedral ceilings and skylighted loft that opens up to an optional 4th bedroom, gameroom or study. The two-story brick wood-burning fireplace, terrazzo entry, floating staircase, and walls of glass are a few of the impressive MCM features. The kitchen was updated in 2017 with quartz countertops, mosaic backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the entire downstairs, high efficiency HVAC, 2-car attached garage, plus updated bathrooms with plenty of storage space. Master suite has sliding door to access the fenced back yard. This is a wonderful home located in Preston Hollow near shopping, schools, parks, restaurants.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 9833 Crest Meadow Drive have any available units?
9833 Crest Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9833 Crest Meadow Drive have?
Some of 9833 Crest Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9833 Crest Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9833 Crest Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9833 Crest Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9833 Crest Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9833 Crest Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9833 Crest Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 9833 Crest Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9833 Crest Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9833 Crest Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 9833 Crest Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9833 Crest Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9833 Crest Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9833 Crest Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9833 Crest Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

