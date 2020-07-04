9731 Checota Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fall in love again with this cute home! Walk into rooms with ceramic tile floors with lots of windows to offer light and bright feel. Kitchen bar over looks living room for easy entertaining. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are just a few of this homes luxuries. Stainless steel appliance package.Bedrooms offer great closets. Bathrooms have been upgraded with tile and granite counter tops.

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!



*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.