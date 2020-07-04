All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9731 Checota Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9731 Checota Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9731 Checota Drive

9731 Checota Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9731 Checota Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love again with this cute home! Walk into rooms with ceramic tile floors with lots of windows to offer light and bright feel. Kitchen bar over looks living room for easy entertaining. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are just a few of this homes luxuries. Stainless steel appliance package.Bedrooms offer great closets. Bathrooms have been upgraded with tile and granite counter tops.
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9731 Checota Drive have any available units?
9731 Checota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9731 Checota Drive have?
Some of 9731 Checota Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9731 Checota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9731 Checota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 Checota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9731 Checota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9731 Checota Drive offer parking?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9731 Checota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 Checota Drive have a pool?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9731 Checota Drive have accessible units?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 Checota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University