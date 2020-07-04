9731 Checota Drive, Dallas, TX 75217 Pleasant Grove
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love again with this cute home! Walk into rooms with ceramic tile floors with lots of windows to offer light and bright feel. Kitchen bar over looks living room for easy entertaining. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances are just a few of this homes luxuries. Stainless steel appliance package.Bedrooms offer great closets. Bathrooms have been upgraded with tile and granite counter tops. APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9731 Checota Drive have any available units?
9731 Checota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9731 Checota Drive have?
Some of 9731 Checota Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9731 Checota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9731 Checota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 Checota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9731 Checota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9731 Checota Drive offer parking?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9731 Checota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 Checota Drive have a pool?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9731 Checota Drive have accessible units?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 Checota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9731 Checota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
