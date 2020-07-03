971 Bassett Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Modern Craftsman House in the highly sought after historic conservation neighborhood in the Kessler Area. This newer energy efficient home has solar panels, tankless water heater, and foam insulation. This open floor plan layout kitchen opens up to the dining area and bathroom. The Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and upgraded counter tops and fixtures. Upstairs has upgraded engineered wood flooring and custom tiles in the bathrooms. The home is minutes from Stevens Park Golf Course, Twelve Hills Nature Center and the Bishop Arts District. Come check out this newly built home!