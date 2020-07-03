All apartments in Dallas
971 Bassett Place

971 Bassett Pl · No Longer Available
Location

971 Bassett Pl, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Modern Craftsman House in the highly sought after historic conservation neighborhood in the Kessler Area. This newer energy efficient home has solar panels, tankless water heater, and foam insulation. This open floor plan layout kitchen opens up to the dining area and bathroom. The Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and upgraded counter tops and fixtures. Upstairs has upgraded engineered wood flooring and custom tiles in the bathrooms. The home is minutes from Stevens Park Golf Course, Twelve Hills Nature Center and the Bishop Arts District. Come check out this newly built home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Bassett Place have any available units?
971 Bassett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 971 Bassett Place have?
Some of 971 Bassett Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Bassett Place currently offering any rent specials?
971 Bassett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Bassett Place pet-friendly?
No, 971 Bassett Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 971 Bassett Place offer parking?
Yes, 971 Bassett Place offers parking.
Does 971 Bassett Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Bassett Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Bassett Place have a pool?
No, 971 Bassett Place does not have a pool.
Does 971 Bassett Place have accessible units?
No, 971 Bassett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Bassett Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 971 Bassett Place has units with dishwashers.

