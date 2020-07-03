9684 Fallbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous, completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in North Dallas with a POOL. This home is nestled among other mid-century modern homes that have been fully renovated. Updates includes fresh interior and exterior paint, new carpet, solid hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with soft close hinges, white kitchen granite countertops, black stainless appliances, height adjustable range hood, wine fridge, stone double sink, designer lights, new windows, new HVAC system, additional water heater, 100-year roof, new fence, smart control devices (Ring Video Doorbell, Honeywell Smart Thermostat, and August Smart Lock), resurfaced pool with new plumbing, and a MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE.