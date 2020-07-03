All apartments in Dallas
9684 Fallbrook Drive
9684 Fallbrook Drive

9684 Fallbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9684 Fallbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous, completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in North Dallas with a POOL. This home is nestled among other mid-century modern homes that have been fully renovated. Updates includes fresh interior and exterior paint, new carpet, solid hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with soft close hinges, white kitchen granite countertops, black stainless appliances, height adjustable range hood, wine fridge, stone double sink, designer lights, new windows, new HVAC system, additional water heater, 100-year roof, new fence, smart control devices (Ring Video Doorbell, Honeywell Smart Thermostat, and August Smart Lock), resurfaced pool with new plumbing, and a MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9684 Fallbrook Drive have any available units?
9684 Fallbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9684 Fallbrook Drive have?
Some of 9684 Fallbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9684 Fallbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9684 Fallbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9684 Fallbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9684 Fallbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9684 Fallbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9684 Fallbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 9684 Fallbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9684 Fallbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9684 Fallbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9684 Fallbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 9684 Fallbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9684 Fallbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9684 Fallbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9684 Fallbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

