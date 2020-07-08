9651 Timberleaf Drive

Amenities

Great location near LBJ Freeway, in the heart of North Dallas. Established neighborhood with tons of trees. NO CARPET, New wood vinyl floors, intricately designed crown molding, and chandeliers are hallmarks of this home. Built-in-shelves and cabinets line the hallways and bathrooms to provide excellent storage opportunities. Sprawling front and back yards boast a nice covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms are large and the windows are inviting. Rental Terms: $49 Application Fee per adult