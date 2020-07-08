All apartments in Dallas
Location

9651 Timberleaf Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location near LBJ Freeway, in the heart of North Dallas. Established neighborhood with tons of trees. NO CARPET, New wood vinyl floors, intricately designed crown molding, and chandeliers are hallmarks of this home. Built-in-shelves and cabinets line the hallways and bathrooms to provide excellent storage opportunities. Sprawling front and back yards boast a nice covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms are large and the windows are inviting. Rental Terms: $49 Application Fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9651 Timberleaf Drive have any available units?
9651 Timberleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9651 Timberleaf Drive have?
Some of 9651 Timberleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9651 Timberleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9651 Timberleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9651 Timberleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9651 Timberleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9651 Timberleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 9651 Timberleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9651 Timberleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9651 Timberleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9651 Timberleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 9651 Timberleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9651 Timberleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 9651 Timberleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9651 Timberleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9651 Timberleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

