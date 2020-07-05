9629 Brentgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lake Highlands newly remodeled Masterpiece has every detail covered in this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 2-story home. Impressive floorplan offers spacious living and dining area, vaulted ceilings and built-in floor to ceiling fireplace with modern appeal. Kitchen showcases quartz countertops, sleek tiled backsplash, farmhouse hanging shelf and island with extra storage! Double French doors in second living area allow for plenty natural light along with an excellent view of private backyard. Master downstairs offers additional seating room and double sliding barn doors with entry to walk-in closet and master bath. Discover remaining bedrooms and third living area upstairs with access to private balcony. Don't miss this!