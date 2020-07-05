All apartments in Dallas
9629 Brentgate Drive

9629 Brentgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9629 Brentgate Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake Highlands newly remodeled Masterpiece has every detail covered in this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 2-story home. Impressive floorplan offers spacious living and dining area, vaulted ceilings and built-in floor to ceiling fireplace with modern appeal. Kitchen showcases quartz countertops, sleek tiled backsplash, farmhouse hanging shelf and island with extra storage! Double French doors in second living area allow for plenty natural light along with an excellent view of private backyard. Master downstairs offers additional seating room and double sliding barn doors with entry to walk-in closet and master bath. Discover remaining bedrooms and third living area upstairs with access to private balcony. Don't miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9629 Brentgate Drive have any available units?
9629 Brentgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9629 Brentgate Drive have?
Some of 9629 Brentgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9629 Brentgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9629 Brentgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9629 Brentgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9629 Brentgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9629 Brentgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9629 Brentgate Drive offers parking.
Does 9629 Brentgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9629 Brentgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9629 Brentgate Drive have a pool?
No, 9629 Brentgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9629 Brentgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 9629 Brentgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9629 Brentgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9629 Brentgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

