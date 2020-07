Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool garage media room 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal

Welcome home to Estancia Townhomes, located in the prestigious Prestonwood Neighborhood. Enjoy being close to world class shopping, dining and entertainment. Our creatively designed two, three and four bedroom townhome floorplans feature a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, spacious closets, double-sided fireplaces, and a private balcony or patio area, and two-car direct access garage.



Outside, you will find a resort style swimming pool plaza perfect for sunbathing and relaxing, lavish Spanish inspired clubhouse, State of the art athletic center and cardio theater, and our extensive lush landscaped grounds. Visit our photo gallery and discover a new way of life. Call today for a tour and experience Estancia Townhomes.