Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

9569 Ash Creek Drive

9569 Ash Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9569 Ash Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Large Private Duplex on corner lot located in East Dallas, close to Casa Linda Plaza and just a few miles from White Rock Lake. Quiet desirable neighborhood, property offers privacy with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Each bedroom features a walk-in closet. Third bedroom is a separate suite with two private entrances which can be closed off from the living areas making it a perfect mother-in law or nanny suite. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout entire interior, large brick patio and rear parking. Two separate rear entry points, one on the side yard to access back bedroom, other through the back yard into the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9569 Ash Creek Drive have any available units?
9569 Ash Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9569 Ash Creek Drive have?
Some of 9569 Ash Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9569 Ash Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9569 Ash Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9569 Ash Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9569 Ash Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9569 Ash Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9569 Ash Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 9569 Ash Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9569 Ash Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9569 Ash Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9569 Ash Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9569 Ash Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9569 Ash Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9569 Ash Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9569 Ash Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

