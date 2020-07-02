9569 Ash Creek Drive

Amenities

Large Private Duplex on corner lot located in East Dallas, close to Casa Linda Plaza and just a few miles from White Rock Lake. Quiet desirable neighborhood, property offers privacy with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Each bedroom features a walk-in closet. Third bedroom is a separate suite with two private entrances which can be closed off from the living areas making it a perfect mother-in law or nanny suite. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout entire interior, large brick patio and rear parking. Two separate rear entry points, one on the side yard to access back bedroom, other through the back yard into the kitchen.